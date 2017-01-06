Today we look at Chorus Aviation Inc. which is up about 15 per cent over the past three months, making it one of the top performing members of the mid-cap oriented INK Canadian Insider Index . The stock took off in late December following the news that the company was launching a regional aircraft leasing subsidiary, Chorus Aviation Capital, with some help from Fairfax Financial which made a $200-million investment. Insiders have spent net $233,174 picking up shares in the public market since the December news.

