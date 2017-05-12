Gran Tierra Energy is focused on properties in Colombia, with additional assets in Brazil and Peru. Insiders who are officers or directors have spent $784,875 picking up shares in the public market over the past 90 days. Most recently, on May 5th, CEO Gary Guidry acquired 45,000 shares, CFO Ryan Ellson acquired 16,000 shares and vice-president of investor relations Rodger Trimble bought 15,150 shares. In addition, 10% Holder GMT Capital Corp. has added nearly $20-million worth of shares to its holdings over the period (not on chart).Report Typo/Error
Follow @TedDixonon Twitter: