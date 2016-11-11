Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Ted Dixon, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

On Sept. 22, Sleep Country Canada Holdings shares set a 52-week high of $34.15. Since that close, the stock has shed about 17 per cent, lagging the INK Canadian Insider Index (down 2 per cent).

Since the day of the peak, insiders have been net sellers.

Some of the sales took place after Nov. 1 Q3 earnings news. The firm reported revenue of $160.8-million, up from $142.9-million in Q3 2015. One of the insiders selling was the CFO who sold 10,000 common shares at an average price of $28.60.

