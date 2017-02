Sierra Metals is focused on its Yauricocha polymetallic mine in Peru and its Bolivar copper and Cusi silver mines, both in Mexico.

The stock has made a move to the upside following the Jan. 18 release of 2016 production numbers and guidance.

For 2017, it envisions silver equivalent production will range between 11.5 and 13.5 million ounces. Following the news, CEO Mark Brennan bought 10,000 shares at $2.31.

