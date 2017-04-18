Imagine an investing strategy so intelligent, so sophisticated, that it’s difficult to explain to anyone who doesn’t have an afternoon to spare.

That is the challenge facing Dimensional Fund Advisors, a firm with a couple of Nobel Prize winners on its payroll. For decades, the Austin, Tex.-based company sniffed at the notion of letting just anyone buy its funds. It answered the door only for institutional investors and a select group of financial advisers trained in its proprietary approach.

