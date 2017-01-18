Value investors finally have something to cheer about.

Their favoured investing style roared back into fashion in recent months after a long, painful period of underperformance. Such shifts in style often persist, so fans of bargain equities may have much more to crow about in the months ahead.

The value school of investing emphasizes buying stocks that are cheap in comparison to fundamentals. It surged from “worst to first” in U.S. markets in 2016, and also rebounded strongly in Canada, according to Bernie Nelson, North American president of Style Research, a London-based firm that tracks how various investing styles are faring in markets around the world.

