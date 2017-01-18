Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Investors rediscovering the merits of value stocks Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Ian McGugan

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Value investors finally have something to cheer about.

Their favoured investing style roared back into fashion in recent months after a long, painful period of underperformance. Such shifts in style often persist, so fans of bargain equities may have much more to crow about in the months ahead.

The value school of investing emphasizes buying stocks that are cheap in comparison to fundamentals. It surged from “worst to first” in U.S. markets in 2016, and also rebounded strongly in Canada, according to Bernie Nelson, North American president of Style Research, a London-based firm that tracks how various investing styles are faring in markets around the world.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Ian McGugan on Twitter: @IanMcGugan

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories