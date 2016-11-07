When the FBI is driving Canadian stocks, perhaps it’s time to tune out the noise.

Stocks rallied on Monday, but not after a particularly upbeat piece of economic news or a strong round of corporate earnings.

Instead, the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced that it saw no reason to lay charges against U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, after recently discovered e-mails raised the possibility that she had been sloppy with classified information when she was secretary of state.

