Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Why investors should tune out this U.S. election Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Berman

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

When the FBI is driving Canadian stocks, perhaps it’s time to tune out the noise.

Stocks rallied on Monday, but not after a particularly upbeat piece of economic news or a strong round of corporate earnings.

Instead, the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced that it saw no reason to lay charges against U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, after recently discovered e-mails raised the possibility that she had been sloppy with classified information when she was secretary of state.

World stocks rally after FBI lifts cloud over Clinton (Reuters)
Report Typo/Error

Follow David Berman on Twitter: @dberman_ROB

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog