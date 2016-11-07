When the FBI is driving Canadian stocks, perhaps it’s time to tune out the noise.
Stocks rallied on Monday, but not after a particularly upbeat piece of economic news or a strong round of corporate earnings.
Instead, the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced that it saw no reason to lay charges against U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, after recently discovered e-mails raised the possibility that she had been sloppy with classified information when she was secretary of state.Report Typo/Error
- Royal Bank of Canada$83.08+1.02(+1.24%)
- Enbridge Inc$57.02+1.78(+3.22%)
- Suncor Energy Inc$40.10+0.97(+2.48%)
- Toronto-Dominion Bank$60.37+0.66(+1.11%)
- Dow Jones Industrials18,259.60+371.32(+2.08%)
- S&P/TSX Composite14,652.45+143.20(+0.99%)
