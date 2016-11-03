With shareholders of Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc. and Agrium Inc. voting on Thursday to approve their merger, the companies have taken another step toward history: If regulators bless the deal next year, two of Canada’s biggest agricultural success stories will become one.

Investors, however, need not wait until 2017 to … sell their shares. Call me churlish, but while this bottom-of-the-market deal may help the companies make it through a rough time in the fertilizer industry, it also dilutes the primary reason investors should put their money in either one. And it suggests investors should look at some other options.

Report Typo/Error