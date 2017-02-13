Apple Inc.’s 10th anniversary smartphone will be the ultimate in cool when it launches this fall. But is cool really worth $70-billion (U.S.)?

That is how much Apple’s market value has surged in less than two weeks. The immediate catalyst was an earnings report on Jan. 31 that revealed the company had ended a three-quarter streak of declining revenue, but the broader rationale has been growing optimism about the gadget maker’s ability to return to sustainable growth.