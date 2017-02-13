Is a potential Ontario Securities Commission enforcement action for things that took place nearly two years ago old news? If a stock falls on the announcement, does it become even more of a buy?

Perhaps the answers for the company’s boosters are “yes,” in the case of Home Capital Group Inc. The company revealed Friday the OSC sent it an enforcement notice related to its continuous disclosure obligations in 2014 and 2015 about false loan applications and the brokers involved in them.

