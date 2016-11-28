Artificial intelligence can pick our stocks. But should investors be picking artificial intelligence?
AI has long been a popular theme in sci-fi movies, but its potential is now entering the real world as computers start driving cars, beating the world’s best Go player, figuring out what we want to buy (in my case, apparently, a Lexus) and constructing investment portfolios.Report Typo/Error
- Amazon.com Inc$766.77-13.60(-1.74%)
- International Business Machines Corp$164.52+1.38(+0.85%)
- Alphabet Inc$768.24+6.56(+0.86%)
- Microsoft Corp$60.61+0.08(+0.13%)
- Facebook Inc$120.41+0.03(+0.02%)
- Criteo SA$42.09-0.62(-1.45%)
- WPP PLC$105.49-1.82(-1.70%)
- Mobileye NV$38.45-0.36(-0.93%)
- Global X Robotics & Artificial Intel Thmtc ETF$15.19-0.01(-0.07%)
