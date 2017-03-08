One quick look at today’s frothy stock prices is enough to suggest it’s time to run for cover. So why are investors doing exactly the opposite and rushing into an eight-year-old bull market with mounting enthusiasm?

You can blame their high spirits on irrational exuberance or on a severe case of Trump-induced euphoria. But a more profound reason is that it’s tough to know exactly when to get out of stocks – especially at a time like now when the miserable yields on bonds offer no obvious alternative and the global economy is showing signs of strength.

