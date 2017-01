On Wednesday, while major U.S. stock markets were closing at record highs and the S&P/TSX composite index was within striking distance of closing at its own all-time high, the VIX Index slumped to an 18-month low.

The VIX Index, or Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) Volatility Index, is a measure of the 30-day implied volatility of S&P 500 index options. This index is commonly called the “fear gauge.”

Report Typo/Error