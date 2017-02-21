It’s a sign of how depressingly low bond yields were that, even after a huge rise in the past year, we’re still not even close to a decent return.

Bond yields have shot up dramatically in the past 12 months, in large part because of expectations that the economic policies of Donald Trump will generate increased economic growth and inflation. The yield on the five-year Government of Canada bond, probably the bond maturity with the most impact on everyday people, has just about doubled over that period.

