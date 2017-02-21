Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Is time for dividend investors to switch back to bonds? Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Rob Carrick

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

It’s a sign of how depressingly low bond yields were that, even after a huge rise in the past year, we’re still not even close to a decent return.

Bond yields have shot up dramatically in the past 12 months, in large part because of expectations that the economic policies of Donald Trump will generate increased economic growth and inflation. The yield on the five-year Government of Canada bond, probably the bond maturity with the most impact on everyday people, has just about doubled over that period.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Rob Carrick on Twitter: @rcarrick

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular