Scott Barlow

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

I’m a bit annoyed with my industry this morning.

Any group of people that believes, as a matter of faith, that democracy itself would collapse without it shouldn’t be gleefully squirting lighter fluid on the burgeoning fire of real estate anxiety by inferring a U.S. style financial crisis is in the offing. For one, anyone who says or writes this on television outs themselves as someone who didn’t bother studying how and why the 2007-2008 crisis happened, despite almost a decade to do so.

