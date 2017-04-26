Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

It’s time to start thinking about peak oil demand Add to ...

Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

I’ve been optimistic about energy stocks with a three-year outlook but that was always predicated on global oil demand – led by China and India- increasing by 1.0 to 1.4 million barrels per day every year. I’m still bullish but far less confident because of stories like these, even if they’re anecdotal,

