Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Looking for growth? Jean Coutu is not for you Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Berman

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The shopping experience at a good pharmacy combines health, beauty and convenience, and it is hard to beat. But, without the promise of consolidation, investors are bored.

Just look at Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc., which has killed any hope of a suitor looking its way but has failed to kindle any excitement over its plans for generating its own organic growth.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Berman on Twitter: @dberman_ROB

Also on The Globe and Mail

A closer look at Rexall’s Katz Group, headed by Canadian billionaire Daryl Katz (BNN Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories