A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

The brilliant Tracy Alloway invented the "kill the old" meme as a pointed bit of Swiftian satire while at the Financial Times’ Alphaville site.

Ms. Alloway has moved to Bloomberg, but the mantle has been picked up by current Alphaville writer Kadhim Shubber. Mr. Shubber brought it up as a way of introducing a study on intergenerational wealth in the U.K. showing: “For the first time, and after counting housing costs, the median pensioner income is now above its working-age equivalent.”

