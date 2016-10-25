Canadian investors still don’t really know how much the fund managers they bet on are betting on themselves.

More than a decade after U.S. regulators mandated the disclosure of U.S. managers’ holdings in their own funds, no comparable requirement exists in Canada. It’s not even being considered.

Most Canadian fund companies offer up some general, limited information on their managers’ personal stakes in the funds they run, which is also known as co-investment. So Canadian investors can ascertain who is leading and who is lagging the industry on managerial investment, at least at the firm level.

