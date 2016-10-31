Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Life insurance stocks may be poised for ‘unspectacular’ earnings season Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Tim Shufelt

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Earnings season is poised to test what has been one of the hottest segments in Canadian stocks over the past three months.

Life insurance stocks are on their best run in more than three years – a stretch of time that has generally been fruitless for lifeco shareholders.

But while investor enthusiasm is running high, the group’s quarterly financial results are shaping up to be “unspectacular,” according to Canaccord Genuity.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Tim Shufelt on Twitter: @tshufelt

Also on The Globe and Mail

Manulife CEO says insurer is well-positioned for negative rates (BNN Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog