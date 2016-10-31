Earnings season is poised to test what has been one of the hottest segments in Canadian stocks over the past three months.

Life insurance stocks are on their best run in more than three years – a stretch of time that has generally been fruitless for lifeco shareholders.

But while investor enthusiasm is running high, the group’s quarterly financial results are shaping up to be “unspectacular,” according to Canaccord Genuity.

