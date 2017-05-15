As our regular readers know, we made big bets on a pack of financial stocks in the wake of the credit crisis with the emphasis on buying institutions that had not only the wherewithal to survive, but with hefty upsides. Some, such as Bank of America, were in the much maligned category of “too big to fail.” Others – such as Bank of Commerce Holdings – were small, well-run regional banks that could absorb non-lethal losses and bounce back relatively quickly.
