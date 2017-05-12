Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Need a way to generate a reliable flow of dividend income? Consider a dividend-focused exchange-traded fund or mutual fund.

Want dividend growth? Forget the fund and look to individual stocks.

“If you think you can build income with mutual funds or ETFs, think again,” dividend expert Tom Connolly writes in an edition of his Dividend Growth newsletter from last fall. “Funds are not noted for providing growing income.”

Follow Rob Carrick on Twitter: @rcarrick

 

