You tend to see a lot of the same names over and over when you look at lists of dividend growth stocks – Metro Inc., Canadian National Railway, Alimentation Couche-Tard, Enbridge, Telus and more.

Looking for new blood in the dividend growth area? One way to build a list of candidates for further research is to cross reference the one- and five-year dividend growth rates for blue chip stocks. The quarry: Companies with much higher growth rates in the past year than over the previous five years. Here are some names that came up after running this screen on stocks in the S&P/TSX 60 index on Globeinvestor.com:

Report Typo/Error