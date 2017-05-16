Where is the loonie heading? The great debate over its direction

Which way will the loonie jump next? The market says down. Many of Bay Street’s leading economists say up.

The stark difference in opinion between investors and experts underlines a key truth about currency markets: Nobody knows anything for sure.

The skeptics who now surround the Canadian dollar can rhyme off a litany of potential problems with the domestic economy, beginning with a frothy housing market and unprecedented levels of household debt. On top of that, they can point to lacklustre oil prices, a growing gap in interest rates with the United States, and the perpetually fascinating question of whether the North American free-trade agreement can survive contact with Donald Trump’s ego.

Optimists about the loonie do not dismiss the worries. Instead, they argue the sad state of the currency already reflects all those anxieties and then some. The Canadian dollar has been the worst-performing currency in the world this year, and many of Bay Street’s finest believe the loonie has been pummelled to such an extent that it would take only a modest tick up in oil prices or some other piece of good news to send it climbing higher.

The disdain of strangers

How to put this? Speculators hate the Canadian dollar. As in, really, really hate it. Net shorts on the Canadian dollar – which is to say, the number of contracts betting on a decline in the currency – surged to record levels this past week.







You can argue that many of the naysayers betting against the loonie are foreigners reacting in knee-jerk fashion to recent news flashes about the troubles at Home Capital Group Inc. and a downgrade of Canadian banks by Moody’s Investors Service. Maybe those outsiders do not fully understand the nuances of our very special situation.

Maybe so. Still, there is no mistaking their displeasure.

“To put this into perspective, not even the global financial crisis, or the commodity shock a few years ago, had investors this concerned” about the Canadian dollar, says Bipan Rai, executive director of macro strategy at CIBC Capital Markets.





The kindness of strangers

Despite the prevailing scorn for the Canadian dollar, Mr. Rai is at least mildly hopeful about what the next few months will bring. “We do think the market is getting a bit ahead of itself at this point,” he says. “Banks are well capitalized and housing risks are contained for now.”

He is more concerned about Canada’s addiction to foreign money. International investors seeking a safe place to park their cash have flocked to stable Canada in recent years. Their willingness to buy Canadian government bonds, even at miserably low yields, has offset a lack of savings by Canadians.







But if foreigners lose faith in Canada’s economic attractiveness – perhaps because of concerns about a housing bubble or a breakdown in NAFTA negotiations – the happy situation of the past few years could lurch into reverse. Foreign cash may no longer pile into Canada. Instead, it could withdraw.

Any such retreat by foreign investors would put heavy selling pressure on Canadian dollars, which would drag down the loonie. That, in turn, might push interest rates up, punishing the housing market and creating even more havoc.

The worrisome aspect of this scenario is that it would be based on market psychology, not fundamentals. Even if Canada’s economic problems prove to be not that serious after all, the perception of distress could become reality, at least so far as the currency market is concerned.





Maybe we’re overthinking this

The big question marks over Canada’s economy cannot be denied. For now, however, the market’s biggest single fear does not seem to be about housing or trade, but about the more mundane matter of oil prices.

To put it bluntly, many people seem to be spooked by the possibility of a global oil glut. “The positive correlation between the Canadian dollar and crude oil has never been stronger than it is now, with the currency responding more to oil prices than U.S.-Canada interest-rate differentials,” David Madani of Capital Economics said this past week.

Investors should see the loonie’s weakness this year as a reflection of a general pullback in global commodity prices, he argues. While the Canadian dollar has done poorly against many of its international counterparts, it has lost barely any ground against other commodity-based currencies, such as the Australian dollar.







As if to illustrate Mr. Madani’s point, the loonie inched upward this week after encouraging news that Saudi Arabia and Russia were both backing extended cuts in oil production.

Mr. Madani warns that the loonie will continue to be volatile at least until May 25, when OPEC ministers meet in Vienna and decide formally whether to extend cuts. But he scoffs at the negativity that now swirls around both oil prices and the loonie.

“All things considered, we don’t expect the Canadian dollar to sink much lower against the U.S. dollar this year especially if, as we anticipate, fears of a global oil glut subside in the not-too-distant future,” he says. He predicts the loonie will end the year around 75 cents U.S., slightly above its current level.





The true north, etc., etc.

As with Mr. Madani, many other observers also believe the prevailing level of pessimism about the domestic economy is simply out of proportion to the facts.

They point out that the loonie appears to be reflecting not only rampant pessimism about the outlook for oil but also a belief that the Bank of Canada will keep Canadian interest rates lower than they are in the United States for a long, long time.

To be sure, it is conceivable that Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz is planning to do just that as part of a cunning plot to boost exports by driving down the value of the loonie. Still, predicting central bank policy is next to impossible. Counting on rock-bottom Canadian rates for the foreseeable future seems like an unusually aggressive assumption.

“Considering that the Canadian dollar is more priced for $40 (U.S.) a barrel oil and if not for the Bank of Canada’s negative rates-spread strategy, it would be closer to $1.27 [Canadian] than $1.36 [versus the U.S. dollar], we sort of like the loonie at current levels, negative housing and trade press included,” says David Rosenberg, chief economist at Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. in Toronto.

Canada’s economic fundamentals are not nearly as shaky as often portrayed, argues Stéfane Marion of National Bank Financial. For instance, its high levels of household debt do not seem so out of whack if you compare them to other countries that also have high levels of employment among prime-aged workers – the people most likely to use financial leverage.

Despite the current despair, Canada’s record of creating jobs for workers aged 25 to 54 is far better than the U.S. performance over the past decade. When it comes to creating opportunities for those prime-aged workers, Canada has also outpaced most other countries ranked by credit rater Moody’s as having strong macroeconomic profiles.







“Why so moody on Canada?” Mr. Marion asks. He, too, believes that markets and credit raters are being unduly negative.





Let’s not forget about hamburgers!

Trying to guess the direction of a currency over the next few months is a mug’s game. It becomes easier, however, if you look further out.

Over the long haul, currencies tend to move toward exchange rates that equalize the price of a basket of goods and services in different countries. At least in theory, the price of a hamburger in one country should be equal to its price in another country, adjusted for the current exchange rate.

This, of course, is the notion behind the Economist magazine’s renowned Big Mac index, which compares the prices of the iconic sandwich in a multitude of different countries. Right now, the Big Mac index indicates that the loonie is undervalued against the U.S. dollar, although overvalued against the euro.

A similar but much broader index compiled by the Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia reaches the same conclusion. Its calculations of purchasing power parity – the exchange rate needed to equalize prices across various countries – suggests the loonie is more than 10 per cent undervalued against the greenback.







Catastrophe could still strike, but for now, at least, there are good reasons to be optimistic about the loonie’s long-term value.



