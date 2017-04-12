Bond markets and crude prices continue their tug-of-war for control of the loonie with bond yields continuing to hold a small advantage. The Canadian dollar climbed almost half a cent early Wednesday after the Bank of Canada noted stronger than expected economic data, but longer term trends suggest that strength in the loonie could be short-lived.
- Canadian Dollar / US Dollar FX Spot Rate0.7544+0.0040(+0.53%)
