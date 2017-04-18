Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Rob Carrick

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

You’re in good company if you’re a dividend investor with a portfolio dominated by bank stocks.

Managers of a lot of the top-performing dividend mutual funds do the exact same thing. In quite a few cases, banks dominate the top holdings in these funds and financial stocks as a sector account for more than half the portfolio.

