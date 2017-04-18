You’re in good company if you’re a dividend investor with a portfolio dominated by bank stocks.
Managers of a lot of the top-performing dividend mutual funds do the exact same thing. In quite a few cases, banks dominate the top holdings in these funds and financial stocks as a sector account for more than half the portfolio.Report Typo/Error
Follow @rcarrickon Twitter:
- Royal Bank of Canada$94.86-1.06(-1.11%)
- Manulife Financial Corp$22.69-0.35(-1.50%)
- Bank of Montreal$97.62-0.90(-0.91%)
- Toronto-Dominion Bank$65.79-0.41(-0.62%)
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce$111.34-1.54(-1.36%)
- National Bank of Canada$54.09-0.95(-1.73%)
- Bank of Nova Scotia$76.08-1.06(-1.37%)
- Updated April 18 12:13 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.