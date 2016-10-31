Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Major oil sands producers poised to offer returns in 2017 Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jeff Lewis

CALGARY — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Dividend growth is back on the table for some of the biggest oil sands producers, even as crude prices struggle to top $50 (U.S.) a barrel.

Stung by more than two years of slumping oil prices, several bitumen producers cut or scrapped payouts to investors or halted share buybacks to conserve cash. Now, some of them are signalling that payments may be on the rise if and when a commodity rebound takes hold.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Jeff Lewis on Twitter: @jeffalewis

Also on The Globe and Mail

GE and Baker Hughes merge oil and gas businesses (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog