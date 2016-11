Canada is home to a proudly modern, diversified economy that is also attached to a currency and equity market that resembles a developing country far more than any other member of the G7. This is not a good thing in the midst of a major sell-off in the emerging markets.

The U.S. election was the catalyst for a 5.9-per-cent drop in the MSCI emerging-markets index, in U.S. dollar terms. The president-elect’s anti-trade campaign rhetoric – including a pledge to wall off Mexico and slap a 35-per-cent tax on Chinese imports – caused immediate selling pressure throughout the developing world.