A reader recently had to start looking after the investment portfolio of his father, who is in his 90s and suffering from dementia. What he found is arguably a case of elder abuse.

In his late 80s and early 90s, this reader’s dad was sold mutual funds with a deferred sales charge that kicks in if the investments were sold in the seven years after buying. “I consider this to be elder abuse,” the reader said.

