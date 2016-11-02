Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Making a ‘sell strategy’ is key to portfolio management Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jennifer Dowty

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

As an investing reporter, I get plenty of correspondence from Globe and Mail readers. One such reader recently wrote in asking about Empire Co. Ltd., asking, “It seems that they stumbled over the acquisition of Safeway. I am now down 27 per cent but I am reluctant to sell and lock in that loss. Is it worthwhile to hold on to this investment and hope for a recovery some day? Or would the remaining funds be better invested in another venture?”

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

 
  • Empire Company Ltd
    $18.93
    -0.29
    (-1.51%)
  • Updated November 2 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog