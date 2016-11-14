Listen up, investors: The problem with trying to make America great again is that you can’t make it young again.

Until someone discovers a miracle rejuvenation formula, the nation’s greying workforce is one reason the current market surge looks overdone.

Bond yields have soared around the world in the days after Donald Trump’s surprise election victory, while prices for stocks and metals have climbed on speculation that growth is set to pick up speed.

Report Typo/Error