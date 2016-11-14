Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

What investors are ignoring: Trump can't make America young again Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Ian McGugan

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Listen up, investors: The problem with trying to make America great again is that you can’t make it young again.

Until someone discovers a miracle rejuvenation formula, the nation’s greying workforce is one reason the current market surge looks overdone.

Bond yields have soared around the world in the days after Donald Trump’s surprise election victory, while prices for stocks and metals have climbed on speculation that growth is set to pick up speed.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Ian McGugan on Twitter: @IanMcGugan

Also on The Globe and Mail

'Trump Thump' whacks bond market (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog