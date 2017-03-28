A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

A Reuters column argues that OPEC can either retail its global market share or have higher prices, it can’t have both,

“The crude import data from Asia's biggest buyers show the scale of the challenge facing Saudi Arabia and Russia, the two countries that are the lynchpins of the November agreement between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies to cut output by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first six months of 2017… While OPEC and its allies have had success in ensuring high compliance with the deal, which has started the process of drawing down high global oil inventories, they have also opened the door to producers outside the agreement to raise output.”

