A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

There are many signs of stress in global markets, so this Bloomberg report highlighting the increasingly positive outlook for global profit growth is welcome,

“The number of stock analysts raising their profit estimates for firms worldwide has exceeded those lowering them for three straight weeks, according to Citigroup Inc.’s earnings-revisions index. The gauge’s four-week moving average has turned positive for the first time since 2011, prompting Jefferies Group LLC to say that equities are entering a “sweet spot.”

