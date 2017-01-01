Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Market pessimism over Bayer-Monsanto deal presents buying opportunity Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Milstead

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

When you write about investments, sometimes you recommend a stock and readers immediately tell you you’re dumb. With a small subset of shares, however, a “buy” suggestion gets you called unethical or even immoral.

Such is the case with Monsanto Co. I praised the shares in 2014 and unsurprisingly ran into the buzzsaw of the agri-giant’s fiercest critics, who look at decades of innovations in herbicides and genetically modified seeds and see the company as enemy No. 1 in the fight against “Frankenfoods.”

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories