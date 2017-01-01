When you write about investments, sometimes you recommend a stock and readers immediately tell you you’re dumb. With a small subset of shares, however, a “buy” suggestion gets you called unethical or even immoral.

Such is the case with Monsanto Co. I praised the shares in 2014 and unsurprisingly ran into the buzzsaw of the agri-giant’s fiercest critics, who look at decades of innovations in herbicides and genetically modified seeds and see the company as enemy No. 1 in the fight against “Frankenfoods.”

Report Typo/Error