The rally of the past year or so in the Canadian stock market has greatly complicated the job of finding reasonably priced blue chip dividend stocks.
But let’s give it a go, anyway. What we’re looking for are stocks in the S&P/TSX 60 index that:
- Have both one-year and annualized average five-year dividend growth of at least 5 per centReport Typo/Error
Follow @rcarrickon Twitter:
- Power Corporation of Canada$30.31+0.31(+1.03%)
- Telus Corp$43.97+0.10(+0.23%)
- Bce Inc$58.60-0.09(-0.15%)
- Updated January 24 12:36 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.