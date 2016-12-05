U.S. stocks are resuming their climb Monday, led by gains in energy companies and banks, sending the Dow Jones industrial average to another record high. Technology companies, which have weakened since the presidential election, recovered some of their recent losses. European stocks were mostly higher, but Italy’s market slipped after Italian voters rejected constitutional changes and the country’s premier said he would resign.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 42.55 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 19,212.97. Earlier it rose as high as 19,274. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index jumped 10.96 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 2,202.91. The Nasdaq composite climbed 45.20 points, or 0.86 per cent, to 5,300.85. Small-company stocks on again outpaced the rest of the market.

Small-company stocks rose more than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 jumped 19 points, or 1.5 per cent, to 1,333. Thanks to a big rally in November, the Russell is up 17 per cent this year, more than twice as much as the S&P 500. Smaller companies, which are more domestically focused than large multinationals, could stand to benefit more than larger companies from a pickup in U.S. growth.

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite index rose 79.05 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 15,131.57 as oil gained.

Energy stocks rose 1.6 per cent and material stocs rose 1.16 per cent.

Some of the biggest gainers included Ivanhoe Mines, up 6.4 per cent, Bank of Montreal up 0.7 per cent and TD Bank up 0.6 per cent.

The Canadian dollar added a quarter of a cent to 75.43 cents (U.S.).

Oil prices rose for the fourth day in a row and reached their highest level since July 2015. Benchmark U.S. oil rose 22 cents to $51.90 per barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 49 cents to $54.95 a barrel in London.

The rising price of oil sent energy companies higher. ConocoPhillips picked up $1.30, or 2.7 per cent, to $49.42 and Hess rose $1.91, or 3.3 per cent, to $59.83. Chevron, which has surged 27 per cent this year, rose $1.39, or 1.2 per cent, to $114.39.

The price of oil has surged since OPEC countries finalized a deal that will trim oil production starting in January.

Banks resumed their post-election rally and are trading at their highest levels since early 2008. Goldman Sachs gained $4.65, or 2.1 per cent, to $228.02, a nine-year high. Citigroup picked up $1.26, or 2.3 per cent, to $57.29. While stocks traded lower overall last week, banks are on a four-week winning streak since the election.

Microsoft added 88 cents, or 1.5 per cent, to $60.13 and chipmaker Nvidia rose $3.34, or 3.8 per cent, to $91.79. Customer-management software developer Salesforce.com climbed $2.78, or 4.1 per cent, to $71.19. Tech stocks are down about 1 per cent since the election as investors have wondered about the effects of President-elect Donald Trump’s potential trade policies. The stocks had also reached all-time highs earlier this year.

Telecommunications company Fairpoint agreed to be bought by Consolidated Communications in a deal the companies valued at $1.5 billion in stock. Fairpoint gained $2.07, or 12.2 per cent, to $19.08 and Consolidated stock slid $1.16, or 4.1 per cent, to $27.22.

Health care stocks took the biggest losses. Health insurer UnitedHealth, which has soared since the election, shed $4.05, or 2.5 per cent, to $156.68 and drugmaker Merck fell $1.05, or 1.7 per cent, to $60.08.

Investors bought bonds, sending prices higher. Yields fell after spiking earlier in the day. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note declined to 2.37 per cent from 2.39 per cent late Friday.

Overseas, Italian voters rejected proposed constitutional changes to the national constitution on Sunday, causing political and economic uncertainty for Europe’s fourth-largest economy. Premier Matteo Renzi said he would resign. Italy’s FTSE MIB index slipped 0.2 per cent. UniCredit, the biggest bank in Italy, lost 3 per cent in Milan. Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the country’s third-biggest lender, slumped 4 per cent. The bank failed a stress test this year and has been in negotiations with investors to raise money to shore up its financial position.

