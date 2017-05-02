Canada’s main stock index moved higher on Tuesday, helped by gains for companies whose financial results exceeded expectations, including energy company Encana Corp and e-commerce company Shopify.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc advanced 4.2 per cent to $13.78 after its CEO told shareholders the company is on track to repay $5-billion in debt by early next year.

Colliers International Group Inc shares jumped 8.5 per cent to $74.40 after the commercial real estate company posted strong first-quarter results.

E-commerce software maker Shopify Inc advanced 3.5 per cent to $109.74 after reporting a 75-per-cent jump in revenue and upping its full-year sales forecast.

Encana Corp, Canada’s No. 2 oil and natural gas producer, advanced 1.7 per cent to $14.81 as higher oil and gas prices helped boost its operating profit.

The energy group climbed 0.4 per cent, even as oil prices steadied.

Suncor Energy Inc, Canada’s biggest oil and gas producer, was up 1.1 per cent at $43.34. The majority owner of the Syncrude Canada oil sands project said on Monday it had resumed shipping crude from its Mildred Lake upgrader.

At 11:16 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 56.88 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 15,632.51.

Nine of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory, with financials slipping.

Alternative lender Home Capital Group advanced 8.1 per cent to $7.52. The company’s stock has plummeted since a securities regulator last month accused top executives of hiding mortgage broker fraud from investors.

WestJet Airlines Ltd declined 3.5 per cent to $22.05 despite beating profit estimates as the company said it would buy more jets, raising its capital expenditure.

World stock markets inched higher on Tuesday, lifted by gains in Europe amid sturdy corporate earnings and signs of economic strength, while U.S. stock indexes were little changed ahead of a policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

IHS Markit’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index for the euro zone jumped to 56.7 in April from March’s 56.2, its highest level since April 2011, as demand remained strong despite rising prices.

BP shares rose 2.1 per cent after the oil major’s first-quarter profit tripled.

Shares of Apple were up 0.9 per cent in morning trading ahead of its results after the closing bell on Tuesday. Gains in Mastercard, which was up 2.2 per cent, were offset by a 1.8-per-cent decline in Pfizer after both companies posted earnings.

Robust results have helped lift share prices across the globe this year, with major U.S. indexes at or near record levels. First-quarter profits of companies on the benchmark S&P 500 index are expected to have risen 13.6 percent, the strongest rise since 2011, according to Thomson Reuters data. Those of their European counterparts are seen up 13.9 percent.

“Investors are looking at Europe as a cheaper place to put money with greater upside because the U.S. is trading at near record highs,” said Peter Kenny, senior market strategist at Global Markets Advisory Group, in New York.

“One of the primary themes we are going to see probably more of this year is rotation out of U.S. equities, given the very murky prospects for any significant move higher in prices and into a much more value-oriented landscape in Europe,” Kenny said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.93 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 20,917.39, the S&P 500 lost 0.71 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 2,387.62 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.74 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 6,090.86.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.54 per cent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.17 per cent.

The U.S. dollar hit a six-week high against the Japanese yen as traders discounted recent weak U.S. economic data and anticipated that the Federal Reserve would prepare markets for an interest rate increase in June in its statement following a policy meeting this week.

The yen weakened 0.24 per cent versus the greenback to 112.12 per dollar.

The Fed is expected to hold interest rates steady after its two-day meeting beginning Tuesday, as it pauses to examine more economic data, but may hint it is on track for an increase in June.

Traders do not anticipate a hike on Wednesday but are currently forecasting a 65.2-per-cent chance of a 25 basis point hike at the Fed’s June meeting, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 5/32 in price to yield 2.3108 per cent, from 2.327 per cent late on Monday, ahead of the statement from the central bank on Wednesday.

Oil prices steadied as lower production by Russia and major OPEC exporters balanced news of higher output in the United States, Canada and Libya.

U.S. crude fell 0.55 per cent to $48.57 per barrel and Brent was last at $51.31, down 0.41 per cent on the day.

Gold touched a three-week low of $1.257.37 an ounce as demand for the safe-haven asset waned. Spot gold dropped 0.1 per cent to $1,254.76 an ounce.

Report Typo/Error