Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday as energy companies retreated along with lower oil prices, while mining shares bucked a broadly weaker trend on higher metal prices.

At 11:33 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 0.44 per cent, or 68.72 points, to 15,479.16.

Nine of the index’s 10 main groups were in negative territory.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.9 per cent, as copper rose in part on hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump’s incoming administration would make good on a pledge to boost infrastructure spending in the world’s largest economy.

In his inauguration speech on Friday, Trump said his administration would “build new roads, and highways, and bridges, and airports, and tunnels, and railways all across our wonderful nation.”

Teck Resources Ltd. advanced 3.4 per cent to $32.48 and Hudbay Minerals Inc. rose 2 per cent to $9.38.

Uncertainty about Mr. Trump’s economic policies also boosted gold to its highest in two months, and Canada-listed gold miners rose. Barrick Gold Corp. advanced 2.4 per cent to $23.36.

The energy group retreated 2.1 per cent, as signs of a strong recovery in U.S. drilling activity outweighed news that OPEC and non-OPEC producers were on track to meet output reduction goals set in December.

The most influential weights on the index included Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., which fell 2.2 per cent to $40.06, and Suncor Energy Inc., down 1.4 per cent to $41.67. Cenovus Energy Inc. declined 3.8 per cent to $18.72.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. fell 5.9 per cent to $28.14 after Barclays cut its target price and downgraded its view on the stock.

U.S. stocks lost ground on Monday as investors digested President Donald Trump’s protectionist statements and sought safe-haven assets such as gold and U.S. Treasury bonds.

Mr. Trump, who met with a dozen prominent American manufacturers at the White House, said he would slash regulations and cut corporate taxes to boost the economy.

He, however, reinforced his stance of putting “America first” by warning manufacturers of penalties if they moved production outside the country.

The Trump trade, which led Wall Street to repeated highs since the election, has unraveled in recent weeks as investors fret about the potential impact of his isolationist stance on world trade and the lack of clarity on his policies.

“I think the market wants to see more definitive statements like how healthcare and tax reforms get played out, so there is no reason for it to be excited,” said Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at Boston Private Wealth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 65.9 points, or 0.33 per cent, at 19,761.35, the S&P 500 was down 9.93 points, or 0.43 per cent, at 2,261.38 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 22.81 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 5,532.52.

Trump has made it clear that he plans to hold talks with leaders of Canada and Mexico to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and intends to withdraw from the 12-nation trade pact of the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

The dollar hit a six-week low on Monday, while prices of safe-haven gold rose for the third straight day.

Eight other S&P sectors were also lower. Safe-haven stocks utilities and real-estate were the outliers.

Qualcomm dropped 13.4 per cent to $54.44 after Apple filed a $1 billion lawsuit against the chip supplier on Friday. Qualcomm was the biggest drag on the S&P and the Nasdaq, while Apple’s stock was flat.

Halliburton fell 3.4 per cent after the world’s No. 2 oilfield services provider reported a bigger loss in the latest quarter.

Shares of auto parts retailers Autozone, Advance Auto Parts, O’Reilly fell between 2.5 per cent and 4.8 per cent after the NY Post said Amazon.com may start selling auto parts. The online retailer’s stock was up 0.1 per cent.

Oil prices fell nearly 2 per cent on Monday as signs of a strong recovery in U.S. drilling overshadowed news that OPEC and non-OPEC producers were on track to meet output reduction goals set in December.

Ministers representing members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC producers said at a meeting in Vienna on Sunday that of the almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) they had agreed to be taken out of the market, 1.5 million bpd had already been cut.

“Despite comments over the weekend at the OPEC compliance meeting that cuts in OPEC/non-OPEC production were ahead of schedule, a sharp rise in U.S. rig counts and talk of large increases in capital spending seem to be souring the bullish mood,” said Phil Flynn, analyst at Chicago-based brokerage Price Futures Group.

U.S. drillers added the most rigs in nearly four years last week, data from energy services company Baker Hughes showed on Friday, extending an eight-month drilling recovery.

Brent crude was down 43 cents at $55.06 a barrel. U.S. crude futures traded at $52.59 a barrel, down 1.2 per cent, or 63 cents.

Iraq’s oil minister said it was too early to say whether the deal needed to be extended and that he expected oil prices to rise to $60-$65 per barrel.

U.S. oil production has risen by more than 6 percent since mid-2016, though it remains 7 percent below the 2015 peak. It is back to levels of late 2014, when strong U.S. crude output contributed to a crash in oil prices.

“At the end of the day, any number that OPEC comes up with isn’t going to matter. What matters now is what mattered in 2015, if nobody is buying, then production is just supply waiting for storage,” said Carl Larry Director, director of business development for oil & gas at Frost & Sullivan.

“In the U.S. though, there’s a priority to make more oil that we don’t have to import. If you were listening to President Trump and his inaugural speech, importers of oil into the U.S. should be afraid.”

Mr. Trump has pledged to impose a hefty border tax on companies that want to import products to the United States.

Yet there was bullish news from Libya, where an electrical fault at the Sarir oil field has resulted in a 60,000 bpd cut in production, the head of the National Oil Corp said in London.

Oil market speculators added to bullish bets last week, showing increased optimism about higher prices.

However, a record high gross long position <among money managers in NYMEX crude oil futures and options leaves the market ripe for a correction, traders said.

Report Typo/Error