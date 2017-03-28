Rising oil prices led Canadian stocks higher after the biggest oil field in Libya reportedly stopped producing.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index added 75.65 points or 0.49 per cent to 15,581.87 at 11:40 a.m. ET.

Energy stocks rose 1.5 per cent as the price of West Texas Intermediate Crude gained almost 2 per cent. Libya’s oil output dropped 20 percent after the pipeline carrying crude from the country’s biggest oil field was said to stop operating.

The financials index rose 0.7 per cent as broad-based strength offset a 7.1-per-cent decline in shares of Home Capital Group Inc., which announced late Monday that it had removed chief executive Martin Reid effective immediately.

The Dow was on track to snap an eight-day losing streak on Tuesday as financial stocks rose on the back of strong consumer data, offsetting losses in the healthcare sector.

U.S. consumers’ confidence in the economy rose in March to its highest level since December 2000, a survey by the Conference Board showed on Tuesday, led by optimism for finding work and a brighter assessment of business conditions.

The S&P 500 financial sector rose 0.67 per cent. Gains in Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan propped up the Dow.

“This market is driven by two things - the hope of policy agenda getting put into place and improving fundamentals,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Equity Capital Markets in New York.

“Whenever you found out that the agenda might take longer to get put out, you’ve gotten some piece of economic data that reminds you that the fundamental backdrop is still strong.”

Tuesday’s gains come after a week of declines on the Dow as investors fretted over President Donald Trump’s ability to push his agenda as his healthcare bill failed to find enough supporters before being withdrawn in Congress on Friday.

However, investors appeared to have shrugged off the setback, choosing instead to focus on Mr. Trump’s promise of reforming the U.S. tax code, which has been a key driver in the post-election record rally.

The White House late on Monday said it would take a lead role in crafting the tax reform legislature and set an August target date for the bill.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 59.54 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 20,610.52, the S&P 500 was up 5.48 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 2,347.07 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 2.12 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 5,842.49.

Five of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, led by gains in financials, three were lower and the rest remained flat.

Healthcare, which had risen the most on Monday, was off 0.4 per cent, weighed down by Johnson & Johnson and Gilead.

Apple’s 0.6-per-cent gain made it the top stock on the S&P and the Nasdaq.

General Motors rose 3 per cent to $35.76 after activist investor David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital urged the carmaker to split its stock into two classes.

Tesla rose 2.3 per cent to $276.66 after disclosing that Chinese technology giant Tencent Holdings had taken a 5-per-cent passive stake in the company for $1.78-billion.

Comments from several Federal Reserve officials, including Fed Chair Janet Yellen, on Tuesday will be closely watched for more insight into the health of the U.S. economy and the timing of the next interest rate hike.

Oil prices rose nearly 2 per cent on Tuesday after a severe disruption to Libyan oil supplies and on comments from officials suggesting OPEC could extend its production cuts deal to the end of the year.

Production at the western Libyan fields of Sharara and Wafa has been blocked by armed factions, reducing output by 252,000 barrels per day (bpd), about a third of production, said a source at the National Oil Corporation (NOC).

NOC has declared force majeure on crude loadings from the Sharara oilfield.

Brent crude futures gained 95 cents, or 1.9 per cent to $51.70 per barre. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 84 cents, or 1.8 per cent, to $48.57 a barrel.

“The closure of two Libyan oil fields ... is supporting the market today with the timing of a potential restart uncertain after militias in western Libya shut key pipelines,” Tim Evans, an energy futures specialist at Citi Futures said in a note.

“Past outages have ranged from a few days all the way up to two years, although the need for oil revenues will be a strong incentive to negotiate a pipeline restart sooner rather than later.”

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said a global deal aimed at reining in a glut that crushed prices for about two years is likely to be extended beyond June, but that time is needed to discuss the subject thoroughly first.

Russia, a non-OPEC member, is seen as a wild card and 15 years ago failed to deliver on promises to cut in tandem with OPEC. However, Russia and Iran will continue cooperation in reducing oil output, according to a joint statement signed by both countries.

Non-OPEC member Azerbaijan also said it was ready to join an extension of the deal into the second half of this year.

Major oil traders gathered in Switzerland this week said they expected OPEC and non-OPEC producers to extend their pact to curb output in the second half of this year, providing Russia complies.

But prices were still weighed on by a resurgence in U.S. oil production and the expectation that inventories there would build up once again, illustrating the persistent global supply overhang that has depressed prices for three years.

Analysts polled by Reuters ahead of weekly data forecast U.S. crude oil stocks rose 1.2 million barrels last week to a fresh record.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute is due at 4:30 p.m. followed by the report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration data at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Saxo Bank Head of Commodity Strategy Ole Hansen said supply remained in focus ahead of the EIA oil stocks report on Wednesday, “where an increase of more than 322,000 barrels will see Cushing hit a record.”

Rising stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage site and delivery point for WTI tend to depress the U.S. benchmark, widening its discount to Brent, which in turn makes U.S. crude oil attractive to importers.

U.S. crude exports are poised to pick up, analysts and traders said, as rising domestic production has pushed WTI’s discount to Brent to its steepest since the United States lifted a ban on exports in late 2015.

With files from Bloomberg News

