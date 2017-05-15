Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday as energy companies, helped by a jump in crude oil prices, led a broad rally.

The price of oil surged to its strongest in more than three weeks on Monday after Saudi Arabia and Russia supported an extension on supply cuts into 2018. Canada’s energy sector is sensitive to the global price of oil.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd was the most influential gainer on the index, rising 2.6 per cent to $43.34, while Suncor Energy Inc advanced 1.2 percent to $43.98.

The overall energy group climbed 1.9 per cent. U.S. crude prices were up 2.7 per cent to $49.15 a barrel.

At 11:28 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 129.65 points, or 0.83 per cent, to 15,666.70.

Telecoms, down 0.03 per cent, was the only one of the index’s 10 main groups that did not advance.

The financials group gained 0.8 per cent, as Toronto Dominion Bank led the sector with a 0.8-per-cent advance to $63.61. Home Capital Group Inc, which updated its liquidity and deposits status on Monday, bounced 5.6 per cent to $9.65.

Over the weekend, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz told the Globe and Mail that the alternative lender’s recent problems were contained. He said the potential impact of sharp gains in Canadian home prices was the central bank’s primary concern.

Real estate data on Monday showed home resales fell last month from record highs in March, suggesting that a long-awaited slowdown in housing may have begun.

Canadian National Railway Co was another influential gainer, climbing 1 per cent to $102.66, to help give the industrials group a 0.7-per-cent rise.

On the downside, news that Eldorado Gold Corp. will buy Integra Gold Corp. sent Eldorado’s shares down 8.1 per cent to $4.60, tempering some of the materials group’s 0.8-per-cent gains.

The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 touched record highs in late morning trading on Monday as a rise in oil prices boosted energy stocks and investors shrugged off the impact of a global cyber attack.

Oil hit its highest in more than three weeks after top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia said supply cuts needed to last into 2018, a step towards extending an OPEC-led deal to support prices for longer than originally agreed.

Shares of oil majors Exxon and Chevron helped boost the S&P energy index, which was on track to close higher for the first time in three sessions.

“The rebound in oil prices and lack of bad news on the geopolitical front has led to a bit of a relief rally in equities,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

“At this level, there isn’t too big a correlation between oil and equities but since we’ve seen oil fall quite a bit in a month or so, today’s rally in oil is helping the market grind higher.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 89.46 points, or 0.43 per cent, at 20,986.07. The S&P 500 was up 12.54 points, or 0.52 per cent, at 2,403.44 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 30.37 points, or 0.50 per cent, at 6,151.61.

All the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with the energy and materials index leading the gainers.

Investors seemed to mostly shrug off fears from a successful missile test by North Korea and a cyberattack that disrupted operations at car factories, hospitals, shops and schools.

Shares of cybersecurity firms such as Fireye, Symantec and Palo Alto Networks were all up.

Cisco’s 2.5-per-cent rise provided the biggest boost to the Nasdaq and S&P.

U.S. stocks slipped on Friday, ending the week lower as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over department stores.

Earnings at S&P 500 companies are expected to have grown 14.5 percent in the first quarter - the best showing since 2011, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Tesla was down 2.1 per cent at $318.01 after Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating on the electric-car maker’s stock.

Patheon NV soared 32.9 per cent to $34.57 after Thermo Fisher Scientific said it would buy Dutch drug ingredients maker for about $5.2-billion.

