Canada’s main stock index fell on Tuesday as energy stocks slumped for a third straight session due to leading oil exporters’ struggle to agree on terms of a planned production cut, while Bank of Nova Scotia gained after a solid earnings report.

Oil prices fell more nearly 4 per cent Iran and Iraq resisted pressure from Saudi Arabia to curtail their output, complicating the efforts of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to reach a global output-limiting deal when it meets on Wednesday.

The most influential weights on the index included Suncor Energy Inc, which fell 2.5 per cent to $40.21, and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, down 3.5 per cent to $41.14. The energy group retreated 2.4 per cent overall.

Energy investors are also awaiting Canadian government decisions on two major Enbridge Inc pipeline projects that are expected on Tuesday. Shares in the company were off 2.4 per cent at $56.06.

At 11:17 a.m. EDT, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 52.20 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 14,963.03.

Six of the index’s 10 main groups were in negative territory, with five decliners for every two gainers.

The financials group gained 0.6 percent, helped by Bank of Nova Scotia gaining 1.8 per cent to $73.84 after Canada’s third-biggest lender reported a better-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter earnings.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.9percent.

Canada’s current account deficit narrowed in the third quarter after three consecutive quarterly increases as exports saw the highest growth in over two years, data from Statistics Canada showed on Tuesday.

Stock prices around the world edged up on Tuesday following upbeat U.S. growth data, while the oil market fell to its weakest level in over a week .

The dollar slipped against a basket of currencies on profit-taking. The dollar index had hit a near 14-year peak last week on expectations a Trump administration would result in tax cuts and a surge in federal spending to bolster the U.S. economy.

“Optimism surrounding potential fiscal stimulus and some targeted deregulation next year have lifted U.S. equity prices in recent weeks,” said Jim Baird, chief investment officer at Plante Moran Financial Advisors.

“Couple that with an increasingly enthusiastic consumer supported by stronger wage gains and the economy appears well-positioned to remain on a growth path heading into 2017.”

Concerns about rising government borrowing to finance those fiscal stimuli, together with upbeat U.S. economic data, renewed selling in U.S. Treasuries and other core government bonds.

Gold prices fell on growing expectations on stronger global growth led by the U.S. and the Federal Reserve raising interest rates in response.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 15.62 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 19,113.52, the S&P 500 was 4.14 points, or 0.19 per cent, higher at 2,205.86 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 19.79 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 5,388.60.

The outlook for U.S. stocks improved after data showed the U.S. economy grew 3.2 per cent in the third quarter, faster than initially thought due to strong consumer spending and a surge in soybean exports.

European equities edged higher with Italian bank stocks gaining 3.7 per cent after Monte dei Paschi’s rescue plan got off to an encouraging start. Generali’s board approved a conversion of 400-million euros in Monte dei Paschi subordinated bonds into shares, according to Italian press reports.

Europe’s broad FTSEurofirst 300 index inched up 0.08 per cent, at 1,341.15.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 45 nations, fell 0.1 points or 0.02 per cent, to 413.54.

In addition to its bank sector, Italy was also in focus ahead of a constitutional referendum on Sunday.

Italian 10-year government yields fell below 2 percent after Reuters reported that the European Central Bank is ready to by more Italian bonds if there is turmoil after the constitutional referendum on Sunday.

The political risk kept the euro restrained despite the pullback in the dollar. The single currency was last up 0.03 per cent, at $1.0616.

The dollar index slipped 0.1 per cent on profit-taking but remained 2.8 per cent higher for the month.

The greenback’s decline was mitigated by higher U.S. yields stemming from jitters about higher domestic inflation if Trump and a Republican-controlled Congress enact tax cuts and federal spending in the coming months.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was up 2 basis points to 2.34 per cent.

Oil prices fell almost 4 per cent on Tuesday on signs leading oil exporters in OPEC were struggling to agree on a deal to cut production to reduce global oversupply.

Brent futures were down $1.80, or 3.7 percent, at $46.44 a barrel. U.S. crude fell $1.79, or 3.8 per cent, to $45.29 per barrel. That was the biggest daily percentage decline for Brent since early September.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will meet in Vienna on Wednesday aiming to implement a deal outlined in September to cut output by around 1 million barrels per day (bpd), from around 33.82 million bpd in October.

But Iran and Iraq were resisting pressure from Saudi Arabia to curtail oil production, making it hard for OPEC to reach an agreement. That has led some analysts to suggest the meeting may fail to reach a deal or produce one that is unworkable.

“The inability to arrive at a framework for a reasonable agreement after 2-1/2 months of Saudi driven discussions strongly suggests any formal communique to restrain output will be a watered down version,” Jim Ritterbusch, president of Chicago-based energy advisory firm Ritterbusch & Associates, said in a note.

Ritterbusch, however, said he believes OPEC had a better than 50 percent chance of reaching an agreement, which should offer some near-term price relief. He noted the burden of actual curtailments would likely fall on the Persian Gulf producers, especially the Saudis.

Non-OPEC producer Russia confirmed on Tuesday it would not attend the OPEC gathering, but added that a later meeting was possible.

Intense negotiations would be needed on Wednesday to cement a deal, Goldman Sachs analysts said.

Indonesian Energy Minister Ignasius Jonan said he was not sure OPEC would clinch a deal to limit oil output when it met.

“I don’t know. The feeling today is mixed,” he told reporters when asked about the prospects of a deal.

If OPEC agreed to cut production to 32.50 million bpd, crude prices would likely rise to the low $50s a barrel, Goldman said.

“If no deal is reached, our expectation of rising (crude) inventories through the first half of 2017 would warrant prices averaging $45 per barrel through next summer,” Goldman said.

In Asia, OPEC’s biggest customer region, oil importers made clear they would not be happy with an artificial supply cut that hikes prices, and that in case of a cut they would seek more supplies from outside OPEC.

In the United States, analysts polled by Reuters ahead of weekly inventory reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API) industry group later on Tuesday and the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday estimated, on average, that crude stocks increased about 900,000 barrels in the week to Nov. 25..

