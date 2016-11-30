Canada’s main stock index hit a near 18-month high on Wednesday as energy stocks surged along with oil prices as major crude producers reached a deal to curb production.

The energy group, which accounts for one-fifth of the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index, jumped 7 per cent as crude prices soared.

OPEC has agreed its first limit on oil output since 2008, an OPEC source told Reuters, with Saudi Arabia prepared to accept “a big hit” on production and agree to arch-rival Iran freezing output at pre-sanctions levels.

At 11:17 a.m. ET, the Toronto index was up 137.68 points, or 0.92 per cent, at 15,137.49. It earlier hit 15,141.02, its highest level since June 3, 2015.

Energy shares accounted for 35 of the 45 most influential gainers, with several names jumping more than 10 per cent. The country’s largest producers were up between 5 per cent and 9 per cent, with Suncor Energy Inc rising 7.3 per cent to $42.97, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd up 9 per cent to $45.42 and Cenovus Energy Inc adding 9.9 per cent to $20.84.

The group was also boosted by Ottawa’s decision to approve a pipeline project that will improve access to Asian markets.

The index gain came despite seven of its 10 main groups trading in negative territory.

The financials group slipped 0.4 per cent. Shares in Royal Bank of Canada fell 2.5 percent to $87.89 after the country’s largest lender reported a bigger-than-expected decline in fourth-quarter profit, reflecting lower earnings from its capital markets business and an increase in loans to oil firms turning bad.

Gold miners also weighed as bullion prices fell.

Barrick Gold Corp dropped 3.4 per cent to $20.04 and Goldcorp Inc fell 3.7 per cent to $17.38.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.2 per cent.

Industrials rose 0.8 per cent, led by railway stocks.

Canada’s economy accelerated in the third quarter at its fastest pace in more than two years, benefiting from a rebound in oil exports and continued consumer spending, data from Statistics Canada showed.

Gains in energy and bank stocks drove the Dow and the S&P 500 to record intraday highs on Wednesday, but losses in technology stocks dragged down the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 energy sector rose 3.9 per cent, after hitting a 17 month high, boosted by gains in Exxon and Chevron. Eighteen of the top 20 percentage gainers on the S&P 500 index were energy stocks.

“I suspect this move in oil is probably temporary and may not last very long, but it is giving a boost to the market,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab.

November is set to be Wall Street’s best month since March, with the markets rallying on Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election.

Investors expect the market to benefit from Trump’s policies, including higher spending on infrastructure and simpler regulations in the healthcare and banking industries.

Steven Mnuchin, Mr. Trump’s pick for Treasury secretary, told CNBC that tax reforms and trade pact overhauls would be top priorities of the Trump administration.

U.S. private employers stepped up hiring in November and consumer spending increased last month, the latest signs of economic strength that could further cement the case for an interest rate hike.

Traders have currently priced in an 89-per-cent chance of the Fed raising rates at its meeting next month, according to Thomson Reuters data. A crucial monthly hiring report on Friday is likely to play a big role in the central bank’s deliberations.

The financial index rose 1.2 per cent, while bond-proxy sectors such as utilities and real estate were on a sell-off mode.

“Since the election, interest rate prospects in the market have been moving up, and all the economic numbers we got today were good,” Frederick said.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 57.86 points, or 0.3 per cent, at 19,179.46. It hit an all-time high of 19,225.29

The S&P 500 was up 2.83 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 2,207.49 after hitting a record of 2,214.10.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 21.30 points, or 0.4 per cent, at 5,358.61, weighed down by Apple and Amazon.com.

GoPro rose 3.3 percent after the wearable camera maker said it would cut 15 per cent of its workforce and shut its entertainment business.

Teen apparel retailer American Eagle Outfitters dropped 13.5 per cent to $16.35 after providing a disappointing profit forecast for the crucial holiday quarter.

Oil prices rose more than 7 per cent on Wednesday as some of the world’s largest oil producers agreed to curb oil output for the first time since 2008 in a last-ditch bid to support prices.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose $3.36 to $48.59 a barrel, a 7.4-per-cent gain by 10:19 a.m.. WTI prices traded at a high point for the day of $49.12 and a low of $45.22 a barrel

Brent crude futures for January delivery rose $3.63 to $50.01 a barrel, a 7.8-per-cent gain, recovering from a drop of nearly 4 per cent on Tuesday and on course for their biggest one-day move in nine months. Brent crude for delivery in February was up $3.58 at $50.90 a barrel.

The market was still awaiting details on the exact size of each member’s cuts from the meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to finalize its first output limiting deal in eight years.

Key OPEC member Saudi Arabia said it was prepared to accept “a big hit” on its own production and agree to arch-rival Iran freezing output at pre-sanctions levels.

A new wild-card was the suspension of Indonesia from OPEC Tuesday, sources said. The organization has agreed to distribute Indonesia’s oil output share among certain OPEC countries. Indonesia produced about 730,000 barrels per day in October, according to an OPEC survey from Reuters.

“It does rather look as though OPEC is going to come to an agreement,” said Colin Smith, director of oil and gas research at Panmure Gordon in London.

U.S.-listed oil companies including Exxon Mobil Corp , Chevron Corp and Schlumberger saw shares rise as crude prices climbed. Some U.S. producers saw shares spike more than 10 per cent, including Pioneer Natural Resources, Hess Corp and Anadarko Petroleum.

A preliminary agreement struck in Algiers in September set an output cap at around 32.5-33 million barrels per day compared with the current 33.64 million bpd.

A weekly government report on U.S. crude oil stockpiles had little sway in the market, which remained focused on the OPEC deal. U.S. crude stockpiles unexpectedly fell 884,000 barrels in the week, compared with expectations of a 636,000 barrel increase.

Before Wednesday’s meeting, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said OPEC was indeed focusing on reducing output to a ceiling of 32.5 million bpd and hoped Russia and other non-OPEC producers would contribute a cut of another 0.6 million bpd.

“I think the market is in a wait and see mode,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital in New York. “We’re going to have to see these cuts truly get implemented. The production trend has been higher,” he said.

In addition to uncertainty around the allocation of Indonesia’s production share, Iraq seems to be awaiting further guidance from Baghdad before signing a deal, he said.

“The extent of the (price) move shows no one wants to miss the boat. There must be a general consensus that there will be a cut, whether it’s going to be bullish, I don’t know, but it’s the domino effect,” PVM Oil Associates analyst Tamas Varga said.

Traders said markets were jittery and prices could swing sharply in either direction depending on developments in Vienna.

Iran and Iraq have been resisting pressure from Saudi Arabia to curtail production, making it harder for the group to reach an agreement on output cuts.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs, Barclays, and ANZ said oil prices would quickly fall to the low $40s a barrel if OPEC fails to strike a deal to cut output.

In line with banks’ analysis, the market is being skittish about driving prices up before a deal is finalized.

“If this is supposed to represent a sea-change the prices aren’t reflecting that right now for sure,” Mr. Kilduff said.

Report Typo/Error