Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday led by financials as global risk aversion eased, while the materials and consumer discretionary sectors also climbed as investors weighed a batch of corporate earnings reports.

At 11:34 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 62.93 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 14,657.65.

On Wednesday, the index recorded its sharpest one-day loss since mid-September and posted its lowest close in nearly three weeks.

The heavily weighted financials group advanced 0.6 per cent, led by a 1.6-per-cent advance in shares of Manulife Financial Corp to $19.28.

Gains for financials came as a UK court ruled that parliament must approve a government decision to trigger Brexit, lifting European stocks and bond yields and easing tension in markets rattled by U.S election nerves.

Encana Corp jumped 6.1 per cent to $13.25. The oil and natural gas producer posted a quarterly profit on an operating basis as a steep fall in costs helped offset the impact of weak commodity prices.

In contrast, Enbridge Inc fell 2 per cent to $54.83. Canada’s largest pipeline company reported a quarterly profit that missed estimates as warmer-than-expected weather weighed on its unit that distributes natural gas for heating purposes.

The overall energy sector firmed 0.1 per cent, restrained by lower oil prices. U.S. crude prices were down 0.5 per cent at $45.10 a barrel, pressured by supply glut worries.

Automotive supplier Magna International Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strong demand from Asia and Europe. Its shares rose 1.8 per cent to $54.75.

Barrick Gold Corp gained 2.1 per cent to $24.74, while spot gold was little changed after posting a four-week high the day before on rising U.S. election uncertainty.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.8 per cent.

Seven of the index’s 10 main groups were higher.

Shares of Air Canada fell 2.4 per cent to $11.90. Canada will lift the limit for foreign investment in Canadian airlines to 49 per cent from 25 per cent to try to boost competition and cut fares, Transport Minister Marc Garneau said.

U.S. stocks steadied in late morning trading on Thursday, with the S&P 500 on track to break its longest losing streak in five years, although a fall in Facebook’s shares capped gains.

Facebook fell as much as 5.5 per cent to a more than three-month low of $120.12 after the social media giant warned that revenue growth would slow this quarter. The stock was the biggest drag on the S&P and the Nasdaq.

Tension in markets, rattled by U.S. election nerves, also eased after a UK court ruling that parliament must approve a government decision to trigger Brexit.

The S&P 500 ended lower on Wednesday for a seventh straight session as the Federal Reserve signaled it could hike interest rates in December and the uncertainty surrounding the U.S. election.

The U.S. central bank held interest rates steady, but said the economy had gained steam and job gains remained solid. Policymakers also expressed more optimism that inflation was moving towards their 2-per-cent target.

Investors have been unnerved by the signs that the U.S. presidential race between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump was tightening just days before the vote.

While some polls put Trump ahead on Tuesday, an average of polls compiled by the RealClearPolitics website showed Clinton retaining a slight lead. A Reuters/Ipsos daily tracking poll released late on Wednesday showed Clinton ahead by 6 percentage points among likely voters.

“Stocks are going to be more volatile and will move sideways with a slight downward bias until next week because the election seem incredibly tight and there’s a lack of political visibility,” said John Brady, managing director at R.J. O’Brien & Associates in Chicago.

“The market is nervous and in the short-term people will move to the sidelines.”

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 32.53 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 17,992.17.

The S&P 500 was up 2.46 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 2,100.4.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 6.61 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 5,098.96.

Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with the telecommunications index’s 0.86-per-cent rise leading the advancers.

Twenty-First Century Fox rose 6.7 per cent to $27.65 after it reported first-quarter profit that topped Wall Street expectations. The stock was among those that powered the S&P and the Nasdaq.

Data on Thursday showed U.S. services industry activity cooled in October amid a slowdown in new orders and hiring, suggesting a moderation in economic growth early in the fourth quarter.

Fitbit sank as much as 30.3 per cent to a record low of $8.93 after the wearable fitness device maker’s revenue forecast for the key holiday shopping quarter fell well below estimates.

American International Group fell 4.6 per cent to $57.74 after the insurer’s quarterly profit missed expectations

