Financial markets braced for what was expected to be a U.S. interest rate hike later on Wednesday as a gauge of global stocks edged higher and the U.S. dollar dipped, while oil pulled out of a six-session slide.

The U.S. Federal Reserve was due to release it policy statement at 2 pm ET, with the central bank widely expected to raise interest rates for the second time in three months.

Market participants will be watching for whether the Fed will signal an even faster pace of monetary tightening this year than the three rate hikes it projected in December.

“The 25-basis point-hike is fully priced in, so that’s not even going to be a factor ... it’s more what the Fed’s path is going to be going forward,” said Societe Generale currency strategist Alvin Tan in London.

Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday, led by the resource groups as prices of oil and metals rose, while financials fell slighly as the industry’s watchdog said it will review business practices at federally regulated institutions.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 53.50 points, or 0.35 pe rcent, at 15,433.11 at 11:31 a.m. ET. Seven of the index’s 10 main groups were higher.

MSCI’s all-country world stock index gained 0.2 per cent.

U.S. stocks were mostly higher on Wednesday, with investors counting down to the conclusion of the Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting, where the central bank is widely expected to raise rates for the first time this year.

The Fed is scheduled to release its latest policy statement along with updated economic forecasts at 2 p.m. ET. Fed Chair Janet Yellen is due to hold a press conference half an hour later.

Traders have priced in more than a 90-per-cent chance of a quarter point rate increase, according to Fed fund futures.

Attention is turning to whether the U.S. central bank will signal an even faster pace of monetary tightening this year than the current three rate hikes that it projected at the December policy meeting.

The U.S. economy has been strengthening, with the labor market nearing full employment and inflation perking up. Markets are also betting on a potential economic boost from President Donald Trump’s proposed fiscal policies.

“Overall expectations are largely priced in that we will have a hike today and the question will be if the Fed will be a little bit more hawkish,” said Myles Clouston, senior director at Nasdaq Advisory Services in New York.

“If inflation heads in the right direction, four hikes may be warranted. The key here is the Fed really needs to stay ahead of the curve so that they’re not in a difficult position where they have to raise too quickly.”

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 38.96 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 20,876.33 and the S&P 500 was up 6.78 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 2,372.23.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 6.38 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 5,863.20.

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with the energy index’s 1.07 percent rise leading the gainers.

Oil prices rebounded on Wednesday, lifted by a surprise drawdown in U.S. inventories and data from the International Energy Agency suggested OPEC cuts should create a crude deficit in the first half of 2017.

Shares of oil majors Exxon and Chevron were up about 0.4 per cent.

Economic data showed U.S. retail sales registered their smallest increase in six months in February.

Other data showed consumer prices barely rose in February but the underlying trend remained consistent with rising inflation. The Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index ticked up 0.1 percent last month, after jumping 0.6 percent in January.

Intel fell 1.13 per cent to $34.78 after Credit Suisse downgraded the chipmaker’s stock.

Twitter was down 2.3 per cent at $14.96 after a number of prominent accounts on the microblogging website were hacked.

Oil prices rose more than 1 per cent Wednesday, lifted by a surprise drawdown in U.S. crude inventories and data from the International Energy Agency (IEA) suggesting OPEC cuts should create a crude deficit in the first half of 2017.

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed U.S. crude stocks fell last week, dropping after nine consecutive increases.

Inventories fell by 237,000 barrels in the week to March 10, compared with analysts’ expectations for an increase of 3.7 million barrels.

Adding to the bullish sentiment, the IEA said global inventories rose in January for the first time in six months despite OPEC output cuts, but said if it stuck to its production curbs the market should see a deficit of 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first half.

“For those looking for a rebalancing of the oil market the message is that they should be patient, and hold their nerve,” the IEA said in its monthly report.

Brent futures rose more than $1 from Tuesday’s close to a session high of $52.08 a barrel. Prices were up 63 cents, or 1.24 per cent, at $51.55 a barrel. Prices had hit a more than three-month low of $50.25 during the previous day’s trading.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 63 cents, or 1.32 percent, at $48.35. On Tuesday, the price fell to $47.09, also the lowest since late November.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said at the end of November it would cut 1.2 million bpd during the first half of 2017, and in December that non-OPEC producers would cut about 600,000 bpd from their output.

Despite OPEC compliance with its share of the cuts, stockpiles have continued to rise, in part because OPEC members pumped heavily before cuts kicked in and also because U.S. shale producers have raised output as Brent spiked above $58 in January.

Last week, prices plummeted more than 5 percent, the biggest drop in a year, as U.S. crude inventories surged much more than expected to a record high.

“While such patience (counseled by the IEA) may indeed benefit longer-term investors it may not be much help for money managers facing year-to-date losses on long positions, whether longer-term holdings benchmarked to the December 30 Brent closing price of $56.82 or purchased over the long period of range trading over the first ten weeks of the year.” Tim Evans, Citi Futures’ energy futures specialist, said in a note.

“Surplus inventories and rising U.S. production may be more of a worry to them.”

Report Typo/Error