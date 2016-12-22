U.S. stocks slipped in light trading on Thursday ahead of the holiday season, pulling the Dow Jones Industrial Average further away from 20,000, a level it has never breached.

The Dow has been flirting with the historic level for the last several days and came within 13 points of the mark on Wednesday.

U.S. stocks have rallied since the Nov. 8 election, with the Dow up about 9 per cent and the S&P 500 gaining 6 per cent on bets that the economy would benefit from President-elect Donald Trump’s plans for deregulation and infrastructure spending.

The S&P has risen about 11 per cent in 2016, topping the 8 per cent gain that strategists had predicted in a Reuters poll 12 months ago.

“The market has paused a little bit after the recent rally but there is no concern regarding the fundamentals,” said Jamie Cox, managing partner at Harris Financial Group in Richmond, Virginia.

“We’re seeing a little bit of rotation going on with investors moving out of technology and consumer sectors and into telecommunications.”

The market showed little reaction to data showing that the U.S. economy grew faster than initially thought in the third quarter, notching up its best performance in two years.

Gross domestic product increased at a 3.5 per cent annual rate instead of the previously reported 3.2 per cent pace, the Commerce Department said in its third GDP estimate.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, rose 0.2 per cent in November, below the estimated 0.3 per cent gain.

In late morning trading, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 38.90 points, or 0.20 per cent, at 19,903.06.

The S&P 500 was down 6.67 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 2,258.51.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 26.25 points, or 0.48 per cent, at 5,445.18.

In Toronot, Canada’s main stock index was barely higher Thursday as resource stocks broadly gained and financial and consumer names pulled back.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 19.82 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 15,325.71.

Advancers barely outnumbered decliners overall, and half of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory.

Insurers were among the heaviest weights, with Manulife Financial Corp. down 0.6 per cent to $24.46 and Sun Life Financial Inc. off 0.4 per cent to $52.16.

Canada’s annual inflation rate cooled in November, suggesting the Bank of Canada will maintain its cautious stance and keeping alive the possibility of another rate cut as new measures of underlying inflation also fell short of the central bank’s target.

Meanwhile, separate data from Statistics Canada showed October retail sales rose more than expected, boding well for economic growth at the start of the fourth quarter.

In New York, eight of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with the consumer discretionary index’s 0.58 per cent fall leading the decliners. Amazon’s 0.43 per cent fall was a drag on the sector.

Apple fell 0.6 per cent to $116.35 after Nokia said it had filed a number of lawsuits against the iPhone maker for patent infringement. The stock was the biggest drag on the S&P and Nasdaq.

ConAgra rose 2.9 per cent to $39.13 after the packaged foods maker’s quarterly profit beat estimates.

Red Hat fell 12.5 per cent to $69.79 after the Linux software distributor’s quarterly revenue fell below estimates. The stock was among the biggest drags on the S&P.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,531 to 1,223. On the Nasdaq, 1,589 issues fell and 1,026 advanced.

The S&P 500 index showed 10 new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 81 new highs and 28 new lows.

In Toronto, the financials group slipped 0.2 per cent overall, while the consumer groups were also lower. Staples fell 0.6 per cent and discretionary lost 0.3 per cent.

The most influential gainers on the index included Suncor Energy Inc., up 1 per cent to $44.42, and pipeline company Enbridge Inc., which advanced 1 per cent to $57.19.

The energy group climbed 0.5 per cent overall, as oil prices edged up with strong U.S. data, a pause in the U.S. dollar rally, and optimism that crude producers would abide by an agreement to limit output to prop up prices. Canada’s telecom regulator ruled late on Wednesday that broadband Internet access will be considered a basic service, setting up a fund that providers will pay into to improve access to high-speed services in rural and isolated areas of the country.

Telecoms climbed 0.5 per cent, with Rogers Communications Inc. up 0.6 per cent to $51.80 and Quebecor Inc. adding 0.4 per cent to $37.53.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.4 per cent.

Barrick Gold Corp. gained 1.4 per cent to $19.25. Gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to $1,132.80 (U.S.) an ounce.

BlackBerry Ltd. declined 1 per cent to $9.68, extending losses since it reported quarterly earnings on Tuesday.

Reuters

Report Typo/Error