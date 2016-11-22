Canada’s main stock index gained in morning trade on Tuesday, extending a 17-month high as base metal mining and banking shares rose.

The most influential gainers included Teck Resources Ltd, which rose 4.7 per cent to $33.49, and First Quantum Minerals Ltd, which jumped 3.7 per cent to $15.35.

Prices for copper, which both companies mine, rallied 2 per cent to a one-week high, powered by signs of tighter supply and increased Chinese demand and as investors broadly bet on rising U.S. inflation.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.3 per cent as gold miners and fertilizer stocks fell.

Barrick Gold Corp shed 3.1 per cent to $20.01 and Potash Corp fell 1.9 per cent to $24.02.

At 11:32 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 13.08 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 15,052.95. Half of its 10 main groups were higher.

The financials group gained 0.4 per cent, with Royal Bank of Canada up 0.4 per cent at $89.29 and Toronto-Dominion Bank adding 0.6 per cent to $63.67.

The sector has made sharp gains since the U.S. presidential election victory of Donald Trump, whose economic policies are expected to bolster economic growth and stoke inflation. Banks are seen as likely beneficiaries of a rising interest rate environment.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd gained 3.1 per cent to $623.49. The firm’s Chief Executive Prem Watsa said earlier this month it had reduced its famously bearish outlook in light of Mr. Trump’s victory.

The energy group retreated 0.5 per cent, even as oil prices hit their highest level this month as a growing market consensus emerged that OPEC would overcome internal disputes and scepticism to strike a deal materially reducing crude output.

Industrials rose 0.6 per cent. Shares in Bombardier Inc advanced 2.1 per cent to $1.91. The plane and train maker said it won an eight-year contract valued at $331-million from Montreal’s regional transport authority.

U.S. and European shares rose on Tuesday, with Wall Street’s three main stock indexes hitting record highs for a second straight day, on expectations that markets would benefit from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s policies.

The Dow topped 19,000 points and the S&P 500 moved past 2,200 points for the first time ever, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index and the FTSEurofirst 300 of top regional shares climbed to their highest levels since Nov. 10.

U.S. shares have rallied since the Nov. 8 U.S. election as Mr. Trump has promised tax cuts, higher spending on infrastructure and simpler regulations in the banking and healthcare industries.

A sharp rally in metals prices and mining stocks boosted European shares as the recent trend of a rotation to cyclical plays continued. The European Basic Resources index, gained more than 3 percent after prices of major industrial metals such as copper and aluminum increased.

“Optimism is returning because of the potential that exists in the form of fiscal stimulus, infrastructure spending and tax cuts and is renewing confidence on the part of investors and consumers,” said Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at Boston Private Wealth in New York.

MSCI’s all-country world equity index rose 0.98 points or 0.24 percent, to 413.28.

The Dow Jones industrial average was last up 29.45 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 18,986.14. The S&P 500 was up 1.27 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 2,199.45. The Nasdaq Composite was up 11.64 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 5,380.50.

Europe’s broad FTSEurofirst 300 index added 0.24 per cent, at 1,345.66.

The dollar rose, helped by a surge in U.S. existing home sales last month that further cemented expectations not only of an interest rates hike in December, but also of further tightening next year. The dollar hit 111.35 yen, just below Monday’s nearly 6-month high of 111.36 yen.

“The greenback should continue to benefit from mounting expectations for inflation and a potentially faster pace of Fed rate hikes,” said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday after earlier rising to their highest levels this month as a growing consensus emerged in the market that OPEC would overcome internal disputes and strike a deal to reduce crude output.

But the market remained sensitive to comments from officials attending a technical meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) which was trying to hammer out the details of an agreement before the formal meeting on Nov. 30.

Brent futures were up 27 cents, or 0.6 per cent, at $49.17 a barrel. U.S. crude, meanwhile, were down 6 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $48.18 per barrel. Brent came within 4 cents of $50 earlier in the session, its highest since Oct. 28.

The premium of U.S. futures for the second month over the front-month climbed to 91 cents, its highest since April, as OPEC rhetoric boosts later dated crude futures.

After weeks of doubts over the resolve of the 14-member cartel, most oil market participants now believe OPEC would harm its reputation if an output cut deal were not struck next week.

“It now appears the cartel will patch together a deal designed to reduce production by as much as three-quarters of a million barrels per day,” Jim Ritterbusch, president of Chicago-based energy advisory Ritterbusch & Associates said in a note, giving the probability of such a deal as 80-90 percent.

Prices on Tuesday were initially boosted by comments from a Nigerian official attending the OPEC technical meeting that it was likely all countries would be “on board” by the end of the day.

But they briefly slumped back into negative territory after OPEC sources told Reuters agreement to a 4.0-4.5 percent output cut by all members aside from Libya and Nigeria would still hinge next week on the backing of Iran and Iraq.

OPEC is trying to bring its members and non-OPEC producer Russia to agree on a coordinated cut to prop up the market, beset by a two-year glut in supplies, by bringing production into line with consumption.

It said at the end of September it aimed to cut production to between 32.5 million and 33 million barrels per day compared with its recent record output of around 33.8 million bpd.

While a ceiling for overall OPEC production may be agreed by Nov. 30, it is unclear whether clear quotas per member state would be set. Some countries, such as Nigeria, Iraq, Libya and Iran, argue they should be exempt because their output has been hit by conflict or sanctions.

“Ultimately, it looks as if Saudi Arabia and its allied Gulf neighbors will reduce production on their own,” analysts at Commerzbank said.

“No ground-breaking agreement on production caps or cuts should be expected from the OPEC meeting. The oil market is likely to remain oversupplied for some time yet even after the OPEC meeting, especially since U.S. oil production will soon start rising again.”

U.S. crude inventories have been building for three straight weeks but were forecast to have slipped about 300,000 last week, ahead of data from the American Petroleum Institute at 4:30 p.m.

