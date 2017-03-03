Canada’s benchmark stock index made small gains on Friday as some heavyweight energy and financial stocks rose with higher oil prices and as investors positioned themsevles for a possible U.S. interest rate hike this month.

At 11:15 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 21.31points, or 0.14 per cent, at 15,541.14.

Half of its 10 main groups were higher, and advancers and decliners were evenly matched.

The index is on track for a 0.1-per-cent gain on the week.

The most influential movers on the day included Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, which added 2.7 per cent to $41.58, extending Thursday’s sharp jump after posting stronger-than-expected earnings.

The energy group climbed 1.3 per cent overall, with Cenovus Energy Inc up 2.2 per cent at $17.18. However, pipeline operators slipped, with Enbridge Inc down 0.4 per cent to $54.99 and TransCanada Corp also off 0.2 per cent, at $61.04.

Oil prices recouped some of the previous session’s losses as a weaker dollar encouraged buying, although investors remained cautious after Russian production figures showed weak compliance with a global deal to cut output.

The financials group gained 0.2 per cent overall, with Bank of Nova Scotia up 1 per cent to $79.44 and Toronto-Dominion Bank added 0.7 per cent to $69.47.

Scotia’s earnings earlier this week smashed expectations, while TD also beat forecasts, and its U.S. exposure is seen as a positive.

Canada’s banks are already seeing the benefits of pro-growth policies pursued by U.S. President Donald Trump’s new administration, executives said, with expectations of tax cuts, lighter regulation and fiscal stimulus boosting market confidence.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will give a speech at 1 p.m. ET that follows a string of hawkish comments, interpreted as favoring interest rate hikes, from Fed officials this week.

Higher rates would also help Canadian banks increase their net interest margins.

Industrials rose 0.3 per cent, with Canadian National Railway Co advancing 1.1 to $96.03.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, erased early losses and were up 0.1 per cent.

TransAlta advanced 6.2 per cent to $7.49 after the utility reported quarterly earnings.

World equity markets edged off record highs and the U.S. dollar retreated on Friday after two days of gains as cautious investors held back amid mounting expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike in March.

U.S. Treasury yields were flat after a week of hawkish comments from several Federal Reserve officials and ahead of two Fed officials’ appearances on Friday that may provide clues on the direction of monetary policy. The implied probability of a March rate hike has surged to 74 per cent, from just 30 per cent at the start of the week.

U.S. stocks were down amid investor caution ahead of speeches byMs. Yellen and Vice Chair Stanley Fischer on Friday.

With indexes bolstered this week by increased bets on a rate hike soon, any divergence from Yellen would raise questions, said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.

“There’s a certain caution in advance of her speaking. I would not be surprised with the market reacting with more vigor subsequent to her speaking,” said Mr. Luschini.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 20.58 points, or 0.1 per cent, at 20,982.39, the S&P 500 lost 3.26 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 2,378.66 and the Nasdaq Composite dipped 7.67 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 5,853.55.

Europe’s benchmark STOXX 600 fell 0.1 percent but was also on track to end the week higher.

The MSCI global stock index was down 0.2 per cent.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were flat in early North American trading after hitting a two week high earlier on Friday, ahead of the Fed officials’ appearances.

Benchmark 10-year notes were little changed in price to yield 2.489 per cent. Yields touched 2.507 per cent during European trading, the highest since Feb. 15.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against a basket of six major currencies, eased about 0.3 per cent but was poised for its fourth straight weekly gain.

“The markets are looking for validation for the increase in Fed rate hike expectations from comments from Fed Chair Yellen. That’s the key issue for the market right now,” said Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist, at Scotiabank in Toronto.

The euro rose 0.4 per cent to $1.0566 and France’s bluechip CAC 40 index rose 0.6 per cent, as far-right candidate Marine Le Pen’s chances in the country’s presidential election dimmed.

“We saw a peak of panic in February when the focus was on Le Pen,” said DZ Bank strategist Christian Lenk. “It’s always been clear that the odds of Le Pen becoming the next president were quite low and now we see confirmation of that in the polls.”

Oil prices rose as the dollar fell, though gains were held in check by unchanged Russian output for February, a sign of its weak compliance on a global deal to cut supplies.

Benchmark Brent crude futures were up 0.7 per cent at $55.46 a barrel after closing down 2.3 per cent in the previous session. WTI futures gained 16 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $53.

