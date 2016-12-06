Canada’s main stock index made small gains in morning trading on Tuesday as Bank of Montreal led financial shares higher on a strong earnings report, while the energy sector weighed.

Bank of Montreal rose 2.6 per cent to $91.86. The country’s fourth-largest lender reported quarterly earnings well ahead of market expectations, benefiting from strong performances at its capital markets and U.S. personal and commercial businesses.

The financials group gained 0.6 per cent.

But eight of the other main groups fell, with the energy sector retreating 0.5 per cent as oil prices declined. Data showed crude output rose in most major export regions despite plans by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia to cut production.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metal miners and fertilizer companies, was the only other sector to move higher, adding 0.1 per cent.

One of the most influential gainers on the index was Kirkland Lake Gold, which surged 123.6 per cent to $8.05 as its listing was updated to incorporate its acquisition of Newmarket Gold.

Industrials and telecoms each fell 0.4 per cent, while technology stocks lost 1.4 per cent.

At 11:16 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 7.03 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 15,102,20.

Canada’s trade deficit in October shrank to $1.13-billion from a record $4.38-billion in September as one-off factors helped slash the value of imports, Statistics Canada data indicated on Tuesday.

U.S. stocks were little changed on Tuesday, as gains in telecom services were offset by losses in energy stocks following a drop in oil prices.

Brent crude prices fell over 2 per cent, the first decline in five days, after data showed an increase in output from major producers, just days after OPEC and Russia agreed to a production cut.

The S&P 500 energy sector fell 0.64 per cent, weighed down by Exxon and Chevron. Oil prices had risen more than 18 per cent since last Wednesday when the producers reached an agreement to limit output.

Investors are now shifting their focus to the Federal Reserve policy meeting next week, where traders see a 92-per-cent chance of an interest rate hike.

U.S. stocks have climbed since the Nov. 8 election, driven by expectations of significant economic stimulus and cuts in corporate taxes and regulations under President-elect Donald Trump.

However, the rally has split, with the Dow marking a series of record highs on gains in industrials and bank stocks, while sectors such as utilities and technology have held back the S&P and the Nasdaq.

“You’ve got a lot of overbought individual components, especially in a rising rate environment, so any bad news, including Trump tweeting on Boeing, is going to have a big impact on the market,” said Phil Davis, chief executive of PSW Investments.

“It’s such a narrow rally, with such a small amount of support that it might unwind in a very ugly way.”

Six of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, led by a 1.52-per-cent rise in the telecom services index due to gains in AT&T and Verizon.

Energy was the biggest drag, while technology and financials were flat.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 14.89 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 19,201.35.

The S&P 500 was up 0.27 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 2,204.98 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 2.13 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 5,311.02.

Boeing’s shares edged down 0.7 per cent to $151.08, after Trump tweeted that costs of the 747 Air Force One aircraft were “out of control” and that the order should be cancelled.

Nike fell 2.9 per cent to $50.34 after Cowen & Co downgraded the shoemaker’s stock to “market perform” and cut price target. The stock was the biggest drag on the Dow.

AT&T rose 1.7 per cent to $39 after CEO Randall Stephenson told investors that the new streaming television service DirectTV Now has so far exceeded expectations.

Verizon rose 1.5 per cent to $50.52 after striking a deal with Equinix to sell 29 data centers for $3.6 billion.

Intralinks soared 15.4 per cent to $13.01 after Synchronoss Technologies said it would buy the cloud-based business software provider for $821 million, representing a 15.4-per-cent premium. Shares of Synchronoss, which provided a disappointing fourth-quarter revenue forecast, fell 10.2 per cent.

Oil prices on Tuesday fell for the first session since OPEC agreed to cut output last week after data showed crude production rose in most major export regions and on growing skepticism that the cartel would be able to reduce production.

After rising over 15 per cent over the four sessions since the Nov. 30 OPEC meeting, Brent futures were down $1.25, or 2.3 per cent, to $53.69 a barrel. U.S. crude fell $1.36, or 2.6 per cent, to $50.43 a barrel.

The Brent front-month has outperformed the U.S. contract since the OPEC meeting, with its premium over WTI reaching $2.29 a barrel earlier on Tuesday, its highest since August.

Analysts said the boon from last week’s Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries decision has faded as they now look to factors that may undermine the cartel’s promise such as record production, Russia’s plans and the reaction of U.S. shale producers.

“Adherence to assigned OPEC quotas is apt to be limited and enforcement of such nearly impossible,” Jim Ritterbusch, president of Chicago-based energy advisory firm Ritterbusch & Associates, said in a note.

“With most of the planned reduction falling on the shoulders of the Persian Gulf producers, we look for other OPEC members to virtually ignore assigned quotas,” Mr. Ritterbusch said.

OPEC’s output set another record high in November, rising to 34.19 million barrels per day (bpd) from 33.82 million bpd in October, according to a Reuters survey.

As part of last week’s decision, OPEC said major oil producers outside the group would cut 600,000 bpd of production on top of OPEC’s 1.2 million bpd reduction. Those countries and OPEC meet this weekend to finalize the terms.

Russia reported average oil production in November of 11.21 million bpd, its highest in nearly 30 years. That means OPEC and Russia alone produced enough to cover almost half of global oil demand, which is just above 95 million bpd.

Instilling further doubts about OPEC’s ability to cut output, sources told Reuters that Saudi Arabia and Kuwait may agree to resume oil production from jointly held fields in a neutral zone between the two countries.

Market watchers had said OPEC’s decision to cut output marked an about-face for Saudi Arabia, which has been battling to keep market share for the past two years by selling more, if cheaper, barrels rather than bolstering prices.

But in a sign the fight for market share is not over, Saudi Aramco cut the January price for its Arab Light grade for Asian customers by $1.20 a barrel from December.

Meanwhile, Glencore chief Ivan Glasenberg reflected some fears in the market when he said prices could drop to $35 should U.S. shale producers ramp up their output though he hoped they would be “responsible.”

Many shale oil producers have suffered as prices fell below their production break-even levels and so may hope to boost output following the recent price rise.

